Watch Michael Chavis Crank Second Career Home Run Over Green Monster

Michael Chavis certainly is having fun in his stint with the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox second baseman cranked a ball over the Green Monster on Thursday night for his second career Major League Baseball home run.

Chavis made his Fenway Park debut in style Tuesday when he launched his first home run, which also was over the Green Monster.

The righty has showcased his impressive power at the plate since joining the Red Sox, and clearly is leaving a pretty good impression on the organization.

If anything, Chavis’ display at the plate only gives the Red Sox higher hopes for his future. It seems like he’ll be a staple in the lineup sooner rather than later, and for many years to come.

