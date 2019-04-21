Watch Red Sox’s Christian Vazquez Make Wild Game-Ending Play Vs. Rays

If you missed Saturday’s crazy ending to the Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays game, we have you covered.

Boston won its second straight from Tampa Bay, 6-5, at Tropicana Field, but it by no means was an easy task. The Red Sox once held a five-run lead thanks to an Andrew Benintendi grand slam, but a bullpen implosion allowed the Rays to tie it all at 5-5 late in the game.

Manager Alex Cora elected to pinch-hit Michael Chavis in the ninth and it paid off big time. The infielder smacked a double to center to move Jackie Bradley Jr. to third before Benintendi plated the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly.

But Tampa Bay made it interesting in the ninth with two runners on and two outs and Willy Adames at the plate. The Rays were in good position to tie or walk-off with a win, but catcher Christian Vazquez noticed Tommy Pham getting just a bit too comfortable with his lead at first base.

Take a look at what happened next:

That's one way to end a ball game. pic.twitter.com/ZGLdiSYtLo — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 21, 2019

Not a bad way to officially seal the first series win for your team.

Boston goes for the sweep Sunday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images