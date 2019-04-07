Watch Red Sox’s David Price Collect First Career RBI Vs. Diamondbacks

David Price did something Saturday that he’s never done in his 12-year career.

In the top of the second inning with one on and one out out, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver elected to intentionally walk Christian Vazquez to get to the Boston Red Sox left-hander.

And well, it didn’t go the way Weaver had hoped.

Price smacked a first-pitch single to right field to drive in the game’s second run and give the Red Sox an early lead.

Take a look:

He's gonna want that baseball back. pic.twitter.com/ymlLHTCQN2 — NESN (@NESN) April 7, 2019

He’s going to want that baseball back, as it marked the first RBI of Price’s career.

