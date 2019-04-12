Watch Red Sox’s Ninth-Inning Rally In Walk-Off Win Over Blue Jays

Just when it seemed like the Boston Red Sox’s struggles were going to continue, the reigning World Series champs miraculously got themselves back in the win column.

The Toronto Blue Jays jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in their series finale against the Red Sox on Thursday night. But thanks to a handful of clutch at-bats, Boston roared back to secure a 7-6 victory in dramatic fashion at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox waited until the ninth inning to complete their comeback. With the Jays leading 6-5, Mookie Betts kicked things off with a one-out walk and promptly was plated by a screaming double to dead center field off the bat of Mitch Moreland.

What else did you expect? pic.twitter.com/v4V8eFEge2 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 12, 2019

Toronto closer Ken Giles proceeded to intentionally walk J.D. Martinez followed by another base on balls to Xander Bogaerts. With the winning run at third and the Jays’ infield pulled in, Rafael Devers delivered the game-winning knock by chopping one over the head of second baseman Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

The Inning: Bottom 9

The Score: Tied

The Bases: Loaded

The Result: pic.twitter.com/lrRneiCGim — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 12, 2019

The Red Sox will look to keep it going Friday night when they open a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images