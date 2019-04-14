Watch Rob Gronkowski Pump Up TD Garden Before Game 2 of Bruins-Leafs

Rob Gronkowski may have retired from professional football, but he definitely hasn’t stepped out of the limelight.

After taking part in the Boston Red Sox’s World Series ring ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Fenway Park, Gronk made an appearance for the Boston Bruins Game 2 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night.

The former New England Patriots tight end was the banner captain before puck drop at TD Garden as the Bruins looked to tie the series at one game apiece.

Take a look at Gronk being Gronk:

Here’s another look at Gronk violently waving the honorary playoff flag:

It’s Gronk’s world, we’re just living in it.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images