Watch Sean Kuraly Snipe Goal, Up Bruins’ Lead Vs. Maple Leafs In Game 7

BOSTON — Game 7’s always provide plenty of excitement.

This certainly held true Tuesday night at TD Garden with the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs both fighting to extend their season.

Boston came out firing in the first, scoring two goals before allowing the Leafs to come within one. But that all changed just 2:40 into the third when Sean Kuraly gave the Black and Gold a two-goal lead with an electric snipe that beat Frederik Andersen.

Take a look:

And of course, the celebration to follow.

A Game 7 CELLY. pic.twitter.com/z3rPv5EU1c — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 24, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images