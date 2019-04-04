Watch Spurs’ Gregg Popovich Get Ejected One Minute Into Game Vs. Nuggets

The San Antonio Spurs were in Denver on Wednesday for a matchup between two Western Conference playoff teams against the Nuggets. But apparently, Gregg Popovich had no interest in sticking around too long.
For the second time in three games, the Spurs bench boss was ejected. This time, he managed to get tossed just 63 seconds into the game.
Popovich also was bounced from the Spurs’ tilt against the Sacramento Kings after a pair of technical fouls in the third quarter. But he outdid himself on Wednesday. It’s the quickest ejection in the NBA in seven years.
Honestly, this is pretty impressive. We don’t think anyone will beat 63 seconds for a while.
Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images
