Watch (Suspended) Nazem Kadri Lead Stretch At Maple Leafs Practice

Less than 24 hours after stretching his legs at the NHL league offices, Nazem Kadri was leading the stretch at Toronto Maple Leafs practice.

Kadri led his teammates through a series of stretches Tuesday morning, despite being suspended for the remainder of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for his cross check on Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk. The star center was disciplined by the NHL Department of Player safety after an in-person hearing Monday afternoon.

Suspended Nazem Kadri leads the stretch at #Leafs practice. pic.twitter.com/FpsBcVy9z7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 16, 2019

The Leafs, playing without Kadri, beat the Bruins on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series. Game 4 is set for Wednesday night in Toronto.

