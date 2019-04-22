What Al Horford Kept Saying To Gordon Hayward Amid Star’s Big Game 4

Gordon Hayward looked right at home Sunday afternoon.

Hayward, an Indianapolis native, posted one of his best performances in a Celtics uniform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The veteran forward notched a team-high 20 points to help Boston pick up a Game 4 win over the Indiana Pacers and complete a sweep of the teams’ first-round NBA playoff series.

The ninth-year pro headlined a stellar collective showing by the Celtics’ bench. With Kyrie Irving and Al Horford struggling from the field (8-for-32 combined), it was Hayward who stepped up with a number of timely baskets. He had a noticeable confidence about him throughout Game 4, which might have had something to do with Horford repeatedly getting in his ear with a motivational message.

Al Horford said he was fired up to see Gordon Hayward like that: “I just kept saying, Let’s go Butler.’” Also Al Horford: “Regular season doesn’t matter.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 21, 2019

Hayward seemingly has improved by the game throughout his first full season in Boston. He expectedly endured some bumps in the road along the way, but he’s rounding into form at the perfect time. While the C’s made quick work of the Pacers, they’ll need all hands on deck in the second round, regardless of who they’re matched up against.

Many expected it to take at least a full season post-injury for Hayward to return to being the player he once was. It looks like he might be a little ahead of schedule, which certainly bodes well for a Celtics team looking to put its past struggles behind and make a run to the NBA Finals.

