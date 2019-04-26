What Bruins’ Chris Wagner Asked Charlie Coyle After Game 1 Overtime Goal

Charlie Coyle lived out a childhood dream Thursday night at TD Garden.

Coyle, a Weymouth, Mass. native who was traded to the Bruins in late-February, potted a pair of clutch goals in Boston’s Game 1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. After netting a game-tying goal with 4:35 left in the third period, Coyle lit the lamp again in overtime to give the B’s a 3-2 win and a 1-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

As the Bruins rejoiced following their thrilling victory, Chris Wagner only had one question for his Game 1 linemate and fellow Bay Stater.

“HOW DO YOU LIKE PLAYING AT HOME?” – first thing Wagner said to Coyle in OT celebration. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) April 26, 2019

After a slow start with his hometown team, Coyle began to find his form during the back end of the regular season. The 27-year-old evidently was saving his best hockey for the postseason, as he tallied four points over seven games in the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, including three goals.

Boston didn’t acquire Coyle to be a featured scorer. But on a night when the likes of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak couldn’t get it going, the local kid stepped up.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports