Here’s What Michael Bennett Believes Has Made Patriots So Successful

Michael Bennett has yet to play a down in Foxboro, but the veteran defensive lineman already seems to be fond of the “Patriot Way.”

Bennett will make his fourth career pit stop in the 2019 season when he suits up for the New England Patriots, who will be fresh off their sixth Super Bowl championship in franchise history. The 33-year-old has watched the Patriots from afar for the past 10 seasons, during which he’s gained a stronger understanding of what makes a top-tier organization such as New England’s.

“I think it’s accountability,” Bennet said Monday on FS1’s “First Things First.” “I think when a team is accountable to each other and care about each other, I think it just makes the organization a lot better. I think when you have a coach who has a clear and concise message each and every day, I think it makes the team come together and they have a lot of morale. I think Bill Belichick does a great job of being honest. Doug Pederson does a great job of being honest. Pete Carroll, too. So when you have that, everyone can follow suit.

“Then they have — the best player’s always the best leader. If you look at the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson was the best leader and he was always first when we were running. Tom Brady’s a great leader, and also Carson Wentz, he was also a great leader. When you have an organization that pinpoints a great leader who’s also the best player, it makes the organization a lot better.”

Bennett’s veteran savviness and leadership skills surely will be welcomed by the Patriots, whose roster is shaping up to feature a good number of young, inexperienced players. And judging by Bennett’s clear appreciation for New England’s method of operation, he should fit right in.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images