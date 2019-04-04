What Mookie Betts Told Matt Chapman After Clutch Double Vs. Athletics

The Boston Red Sox needed to catch a break amid their rough start to the season, and they finally got it Wednesday night.

Mookie Betts provided a go-ahead double in the ninth inning of the Red Sox’s exciting 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Betts tagged a sharp grounder down the third-base line that struck the bag and went over the head of A’s third baseman Matt Chapman. The lucky bounce allowed both Blake Swihart and Jackie Bradley Jr. to scamper home and break a tie in the final frame.

✨ Mookie Magic ✨ pic.twitter.com/UHONFozkDA — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 4, 2019

The good fortune wasn’t lost on Betts, who knows he was lucky to get one past the American League’s reigning Gold Glove winner at third base.

“I told Chapman that was the only way I was getting it by him,” Betts said, per The Boston Globe. “That guy makes every play.”

Betts added: “To get a bounce our way was huge. It’s part of the season. Sometimes you need breaks. We were fortunate to get one. Been struggling this whole road trip so far, wins have been hard to come by. So every one is precious at this time.”

Boston looks to notch back-to-back wins for the first time this season Thursday afternoon when it meets Oakland for the finale of the clubs’ four-game set.

