What Stephen Jackson Texted Kyrie Irving After Celtics’ Game 1 Victory

Stephen Jackson is in Kyrie Irving’s (digital) ear — for better or for worse.

Irving dropped 20 points and dished out seven assists Sunday afternoon in the Boston Celtics’ Game 1 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Like his teammates, Irving was a bit off in the first half at TD Garden, but came out firing in the third quarter and helped lead the Celtics to a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven NBA playoffs series.

Jackson texted Irving after the game, and the former NBA player revealed what he hold the Celtics guard during Monday morning’s “First Things First” episode.

"I love the way Kyrie's playing, I texted him last night and told him 'You're built for this moment. Continue to lead the right way.' I think this Celtics team is going to do great in the playoffs." — @DaTrillStak5 pic.twitter.com/SF41GzvIck — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 15, 2019

Well, there you have it.

The Celtics and Pacers will resume their series Wednesday night. Tip-off at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

