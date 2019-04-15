What Stephen Jackson Texted Kyrie Irving After Celtics’ Game 1 Victory

Stephen Jackson is in Kyrie Irving’s (digital) ear — for better or for worse.
Irving dropped 20 points and dished out seven assists Sunday afternoon in the Boston Celtics’ Game 1 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Like his teammates, Irving was a bit off in the first half at TD Garden, but came out firing in the third quarter and helped lead the Celtics to a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven NBA playoffs series.
Jackson texted Irving after the game, and the former NBA player revealed what he hold the Celtics guard during Monday morning’s “First Things First” episode.
Well, there you have it.
The Celtics and Pacers will resume their series Wednesday night. Tip-off at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP