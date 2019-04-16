Where Struggling Red Sox Land In ESPN’s Latest MLB Power Rankings

The Boston Red Sox just can’t seem to get it going.

The reigning World Series champions have shown flashes of what they’re capable of, but they’ve been plagued by inconsistency to start the season. The Red Sox sit at 6-11 entering Tuesday, and while there’s probably no need to panic in Boston, it would behoove the ballclub to develop some sense of urgency.

ESPN.com still maintains a level of confidence in the Red Sox, as they’re one of two teams with a sub-.500 record ranked in the top 15 of the site’s latest Major League Baseball power rankings. Boston comes in at No. 12, two spots behind the New York Yankees, who currently own a 6-9 record.

“The weekend series against the Rays takes on a bit of importance as the Red Sox dig out from their slow start, and having their Cy Young-winning trio of Rick Porcello, David Price and Chris Sale lined up to pitch might still look good on paper, but Boston’s starters have an MLB-worst 7.34 ERA, and their rotation’s strikeout rate of 18.8 percent ranks 27th,” ESPN.com writes.

The Red Sox at present reside in the cellar of the American League East standings, but things could change in a hurry as six of Boston’s next 12 games are against the first-place Rays. It will by no means be an easy stretch for the Sox, but it could end up changing the tone as Alex Cora’s club looks to get in a groove.

Boston will look to get back in the win column Tuesday night when it opens a two-game series against the Yankees in the Bronx.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images