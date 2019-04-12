Which Red Sox Player Are You Most Excited To Watch Play This Season?

The Boston Red Sox officially have begun their World Series title defense with a majority of the same players as last year.

While the brunt of the roster is back, players like Joe Kelly, Ian Kinsler, Craig Kimbrel and Drew Pomeranz all are not in a Sox uniform. But there’s still plenty of players to be excited about such as the MVP Mookie Betts, Silver Slugger J.D. Martinez and hard-throwing lefty Chris Sale.

NESN’s Marc James went to Rockafellas in Salem, Mass. to ask Red Sox who they’re most looking forward to watching this season. To hear their answers, check out the “Friday Night Fenway” video above, presented by Budweiser.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images