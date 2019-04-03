Why Alex Cora ‘Feels Better’ About Red Sox Despite Fourth Straight Loss

The Boston Red Sox dropped their fourth straight game Tuesday night, but Alex Cora didn’t leave Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum consumed by frustration.

The Red Sox fell to the Oakland Athletics 1-0 in a game in which they squandered a handful of opportune chances, none more glaring that Xander Bogaerts’ unfruitful base-running decision in the ninth inning. But despite the unfavorable outcome, Boston’s skipper is deciding to focus on the positive as his team’s struggles mount.

“Honestly, after tonight, I feel better,” Cora said, per the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonatio “It was a game. One nothing, we had a chance. We competed. It’s not that we haven’t been competing but most of the games we were out of it right away.”

To be fair, fight hasn’t seemed to be the problem for the Red Sox. Their lone win of the season came via a thrilling comeback against the Mariners, and they nearly followed suit in their final two games in Seattle. The more glaring trend has been the lack of complete-team efforts, as Boston starters were shelled in its season-opening series and the bats have yet to post a run through the first two games in Oakland.

The Red Sox will try to notch a much-need convincing win Wednesday night when they battle the A’s in the penultimate contest of their four-game series.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images