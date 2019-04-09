Why Chris Sale’s Dipped Velocity Shouldn’t Be Concerning For Red Sox

It certainly hasn’t been an ideal start to the 2019 season for Chris Sale, and many have pointed to the Boston Red Sox’s starter’s velocity being a problem.

Even though the left-hander is 0-2 with an 8.00 ERA, there’s still plenty of time to turn it around.

WEEI’s Rob Bradford joined NESN’s Tom Caron and Hall of Famer Jim Rice before Boston’s home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays to discuss why he’s not concerned about Sale’s velocity.

To hear from Bradford, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

