Why Cris Carter Believes Patriots Are Best Landing Spot For Josh Rosen

The Arizona Cardinals surely believed they were drafting their quarterback of the future when they selected Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick in last year’s NFL draft.

Now, the 22-year-old could be on the move before ever getting a real chance to prove himself in the desert.

Most expect the Cardinals to take Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday night when the 2019 draft gets underway. In turn, Arizona could look to shop Rosen, who could command a first- or second-round pick on the trade market.

During Thursday’s edition of “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1, Nick Wright and Cris Carter were tasked with identifying the best landing spot for Rosen. While Wright likes the idea of the UCLA product becoming Eli Manning’s successor, Carter believes he’s better suited with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“Up in New England. Foxboro,” Carter said. “Josh McDaniels — he’s eventually going to be the head coach. It’s going to take him a while to break into that spot, Belichick running the organization. In New England, watch how he develops. He’s a pick-it-and-stick guy. That means he likes to pick a guy, throw it to a guy. Short, intermediate. He’s got good accuracy with the football. He’s a smart kid. Yes, he after Tom Brady. Tom’s gonna play another three years. Tom versus time, time is still losing. Ok? New England.”

Although Rosen to the Patriots makes quite a bit of sense, it doesn’t appear to be in the cards. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Thursday that the Cardinals only have discussed a potential Rosen deal with two teams: the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants. Both teams have a much greater need at quarterback than the Patriots, who might opt to address their future at the position through this year’s draft.

But Bill Belichick is no stranger to wheeling and dealing on draft day, so we probably shouldn’t rule out the Patriots coach pulling off another stunner.

