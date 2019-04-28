Why ESPN’s Mel Kiper Gave Patriots A- Grade For 2019 Draft Class

The New England Patriots have been receiving some praise for their efforts during the 2019 NFL Draft, and now they’ve gotten some from ESPN’s draft guru himself.

Mel Kiper recently reviewed each team’s respective draft classes followed by a grade, and his Patriots recap is rather flattering for New England’s front office.

Kiper gave the Patriots an A-, one of just four A’s handed out by the draft expert. We was very complimentary of New England’s selections.

“Wideout N’Keal Harry (No. 32) has the best hands in this class. He will be a weapon in the red zone. Outside linebacker Chase Winovich (No. 77) is a versatile edge player and a great fit for Belichick’s multischeme defense. Yodny Cajuste (No. 101) is raw — he played just one year of high school football — but has some upside as a potential down-the-road starter at offensive tackle.

“There are a lot of needs filled here, and if Harry, (JoeJuan) Williams and Winovich can get on the field early, I feel good about this being one of the draft’s best classes from top to bottom.”

It’s no surprise that Bill Belichick and his staff compiled an excellent class. They’ve been excelling in every facet of the game for what feels like forever now.

