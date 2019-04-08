Why Larry Bird, Magic Johnson Will Loom Large Over NCAA Tournament Title Game

The stars sometimes align in college basketball’s favor.

The men’s basketball teams of Texas Tech and the University of Virginia will revive history Monday night in Minneapolis, Minn., when they play for the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship. For the first time in 40 years, the national-title game will feature two teams that have never won college basketball’s biggest prize. While plenty of basketball fans in this region need no extra motivation to tune in, others might want to do so for one reason above all others.

The last time that first-time finalists met in the title game was in 1979 when Michigan State took on Indiana State in the most iconic college-basketball game in generations. After all, the game was the time rivals Magic Johnson and Larry Bird would meet on the court.

The last game that featured two first-time finalists was in 1979 when Larry Bird and Magic Johnson ignited their rivalry… #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ULPMU0Gnri — ESPN Player (@espnplayer) April 8, 2019

The NCAA on Saturday released a video feature, which relives the dawn of the “Magic versus Larry” rivalry.

40 years ago, Larry Bird and Indiana State made basketball history. While the Sycamores fell to Magic Johnson and Michigan State in the Final, their near-perfect season remains one of the most meaningful runs ever. pic.twitter.com/pOBXRoSUJk — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) April 6, 2019

Johnson’s Michigan State beat Bird’s Indiana State in the 1979 title game. They soon transferred their rivalry to the NBA, where Bird’s Boston Celtics and Johnson’s Los Angeles Lakers would match wits repeatedly in the following decade and help lift the league out of its previous doldrums.

Although Texas Tech’s and UVA’s stars probably won’t have the same effect on college basketball, the NBA or the nation at-large, Monday night’s game is the perfect time to reflect on the shining moment when budding legends changed the game forever.

