Why NFL Executives Believe Patriots Are Having ‘Outstanding’ NFL Draft

Heading into the third and final day of the 2019 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots already had compiled a quality class of picks, and it appears executives around the league felt the same way.

Multiple league executives told NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah that the Patriots were having an “outstanding draft” following day two in Nashville.

Talked to a couple executives around the league last night and all agreed the Patriots are having an outstanding draft. Ton of value. Added a bunch of tough/physical guys. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 27, 2019

“A bunch of touch/physical guys” is right.

The Patriots selected WR N’Keal Harry, CB Joejuan Williams, DE Chase Winovich, RB Damien Harris and OT Yodny Cajuste with their first six picks.

Bill Belichick always has been great at finding value in the later rounds of the draft, and it appears he’s done that once again, much to the agreement of folks around the NFL.

