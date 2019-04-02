Why Nick Wright Thinks Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant To Knicks Makes ‘Perfect Sense’

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both have quite a bit in common.

In addition to being championship-winning superstars, the perennial NBA All-Stars both have a propensity to make headlines for reasons other than basketball. Neither are afraid to speak their minds with the media, and they’ve both found themselves under intensified microscopes this season as their respective free agency decisions loom.

Maybe their growing similarities is the reason for their relationship reportedly being “as strong as ever.” Nick Wright, for one, wasn’t shocked to hear this news, and the “First Things First” co-host believes it almost makes too much sense for the duo to end up with the New York Knicks this summer.

"It's not surprising at all that KD & Kyrie's bond is as strong as ever. These are two guys that have accomplished everything they could've ever hoped on the basketball court, and they've both found themselves unfulfilled."@getnickwright on the duo teaming up in New York pic.twitter.com/GpOLEXlQUm — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 2, 2019

Joining the Knicks seems like a high-risk, high-reward situation, with emphasis on the risk. Restoring championship glory to a historic franchise would raise any star’s stock to new heights, but it wouldn’t be pretty for either Irving or Durant if things went south in the Big Apple. If they struggled to deal with the media and scrutiny in Boston and Oakland, respectively, they’d have another thing coming in New York.

There undoubtedly are a few tantalizing reasons for joining the Knicks, including the franchise potentially owning the No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s draft (Hello, Zion Williamson?). But the amount of uncertainty just might be too much for Irving and Durant, who probably are better served to get their money with a team that can win now.

