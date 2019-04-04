Why One Former MLB Pitcher Is Concerned With Chris Sale’s Velocity

Chris Sale is 0-2 on the season, and despite a bounce back start against the Oakland A’s in Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss, concern around the lefty’s velocity still clouds the air around the Boston Red Sox.

After an abysmal outing on Opening Day against the Seattle Mariners, Sale was much more effective in Oakland, stymieing the Athletics’ offense over six innings and allowing just a solo home run to Matt Chapman. But Sale finished with just one strikeout, the fewest he’s ever allowed in a start of at least six innings. Through two starts, he has thrown 49 fastballs without a single swing and miss, topping out in the low-90s and mostly hovering in the upper-80s.

Red Sox coaches have said there is “zero concern” surrounding their ace, while Sale himself said he is trying to work out the kinks on a few things as the season gets going.

But former MLB closer Brad Lidge voiced concerned over Sale’s velocity on MLB Network Radio on Wednesday, via the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato.

“If you’re feeling good, you’re going to let it go. I’ve never heard of a pitcher who is just all of a sudden like, ‘I’m feeling great, but I’m holding everything back until the second half.’ I’ve never heard of that in my life.” https://t.co/U71Wo75zCl — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) April 3, 2019

Lidge spent 11 seasons in the Majors coming out of the bullpen, and never logged the kind of innings starters on contending teams are expected to log from March to October, but he raises a fair point. We all know the velocity Sale is capable of. But for now, it’s a waiting game to see if and when he unleashes it.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images