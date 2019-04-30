Why Patriots’ David Andrews Wasn’t Fan Of Latest ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episodes

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Battle of Winterfell wasn’t the epic television achievement David Andrews was hoping for.

Andrews, the New England Patriots’ starting center, voiced his disapproval on Twitter following Sunday’s super-sized episode of the juggernaut HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

Not that impressed with thrones — David Andrews (@dandrews61) April 29, 2019

Andrews’ main contention, as he explained Tuesday during a chat with reporters at Gillette Stadium, was that the battle scenes simply were too dark — not tonally, but visually. That was a common complaint among “Thrones” fans, as the chaotic mix of darkness, storm clouds, dragons and thousands of on-screen soldiers in the longest battle sequence in the history of TV or film tested the capabilities of many a television.

“I don’t know,” Andrews said. “I mean, it was good, but we’re going to build it up, and it was kind of like driving to work with your windshield frozen. You’re like, ‘Was that a stop sign?’ I mean, it was good, but I think it got built up a little too much. We believed the hype a little too much there. …

“I like the battles — I guess that’s pretty cool — but you didn’t get to see nothing. You’ve got guys getting swarmed, and then all of a sudden, they get out of it scot free? How’d they do that?”

We’ll be sure to get Andrews’ updated reaction after the “Game of Thrones” series finale airs May 19.

