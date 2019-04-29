Why Patriots’ Michael Bennett Is Excited To Play For ‘Jedi’ Bill Belichick

Michael Bennett might love “Star Wars” more than football.

Seriously.

After being traded to the New England Patriots in March, the star defensive end likened his new head coach and teammates to various characters from a galaxy far, far away. And during an appearance on “First Things First” on Monday, Bennett once again labeled Bill Belichick a “Jedi.”

Watch him talk about Belichick, Tom Brady and the Patriots as a whole in the video below:

"Do your job. Everybody does their job to win… They always had the players who make the big plays at the big moment because they're doing their job."@mosesbread72 on joining the Patriots and playing for Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/k3ZDG5K6jS — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 29, 2019

Bennett, like his brother, former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, has the kind of personality that Patriots fans aren’t used to seeing at Gillette Stadium. But that shouldn’t be an issue, as the Patriots are surprisingly accommodating to players with passions outside of football.

(Martellus talked about that, as well as his new book, during a recent sit-down appearance at the NESN offices.)

At the end of the day, however, the Patriots brought Michael to New England to play football at a high level. Whether he’ll be able to do that at age 33 remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images