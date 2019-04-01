Why Patriots’ Reported Interest In Potential First-Round O-Lineman Makes Sense

As the 2019 NFL Draft approaches, the New England Patriots reportedly are one of several teams showing interest in Washington’s Kaleb McGary, who’s considered one of the best offensive tackle prospects in this year’s class.

Washington OT and potential first-rounder Kaleb McGary in heavy demand. He has private meetings-workouts and visits with Eagles, Bills, Saints, Falcons, Chargers, Colts, Cardinals, Panthers, Jaguars, Patriots, Green Bay, Redskins, Giants and Vikings, per a source. Pro Day today — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 1, 2019

McGary started 45 games at right tackle for the Huskies and stands 6-foot-7, 317 pounds, but some evaluators believe he might need to move to guard at the NFL level.

From McGary’s NFL.com draft profile:

McGary has been a right tackle his entire career, but that could change once his athletic limitations are challenged by NFL-caliber rushers. He would benefit from a move inside to guard where his strength and ability to generate movement as a run blocker would outweigh his issues with lateral quickness. McGary could find early starter’s reps at guard, but struggles with balance and keeping blocks centered could lead to early growing pains that will require a team’s patience.

Despite those questions, McGary is projected as a first- or second-round draft pick. He’s sixth among offensive tackles in Scouts Inc.’s pre-draft prospect rankings.

Would the Patriots — who also have had contact with the likes of Kansas State’s Dalton Risner and Alabama State’s Tytus Howard during the pre-draft process — really use such a high selection on an O-lineman when they seemingly have more pressing needs at wide receiver, tight end, edge rusher, etc.?

Honestly, it wouldn’t be all that surprising.

The Patriots’ starting tackles for 2019 should be Marcus Cannon on the right side and Isaiah Wynn on the left, but Cannon turns 31 this spring and Wynn, last year’s top pick, is no sure thing after missing his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles. And with swing tackle LaAdrian Waddle signing with the Buffalo Bills in free agency, New England’s depth chart at the position is incredibly thin.

How thin? As it currently stands, the Patriots’ third tackle is either Cole Croston, Dan Skipper or ex-CFLer Ryker Mathews, who have played a combined 22 offensive snaps at the NFL level.

The Patriots are in better shape inside with center David Andrews and right guard Shaq Mason locked up until 2021 and 2024, respectively, but left guard Joe Thuney is set to hit free agency next spring and could command big money after a very strong 2018 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images