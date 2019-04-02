Why Pedro Martinez Isn’t Worried About Red Sox’s Starting Pitching

Starting pitching wasn’t viewed as a question mark for the Boston Red Sox heading into the 2019 Major League Baseball season.

It probably still isn’t, but the Red Sox didn’t get much out of their starters during the first run through of the rotation. Boston’s starters collectively own an 11.14 ERA on the campaign thanks in large to allowing 11 home runs, tied for the most allowed in MLB history over a five-game stretch to start a season.

But if you ask one of the greatest pitchers in Red Sox history, there’s no sense in worrying about Chris Sale, David Price and Co. Shortly after Boston’s loss to the Oakland Athletics on Monday, which dropped the club to 1-4 in 2019, Pedro Martinez issued a message to any fans thinking about pressing the panic button.

I’m not worried or concerned about the @RedSox starting pitchers. They might not be performing to the best of their capacity but they’ll come around. This is just the beginning. Relax. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) April 2, 2019

Price offered similar remarks following the series opener against the A’s, noting the Red Sox rather would endure struggles now than in late September. Still, stringing together quality starts would go a long way in eliminating any potential frustrations in the Red Sox’s clubhouse.

Sale will look to right the ship Tuesday night when he takes the mound for the second of Boston’s four-game set in Oakland.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images