Why Skip Bayless Believes N’Keal Harry Was ‘GREAT PICK’ By Patriots

The New England Patriots could have gone multiple different directions with their 2019 first-round pick, but they opted for arguably the most logical route.

The Patriots, who have a tendency to either trade out of the first round or select a player with little buzz, made quite a splash Thursday night when they selected N’Keal Harry with the 32nd overall pick. New England was in desperate need of a pass-catcher heading into the NFL draft, and Skip Bayless believes the franchise filled that void and then some.

N'Keal Harry is a GREAT PICK by Belichick for Tom Brady. Ran 4.5 at 230 pounds. Just a BEAST after catch. Athletic and powerful. Every time I watched ArizSt, he popped. Finally, a bonafide wideout target for the Greatest QB Ever. Congrats, Tom. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 26, 2019

Harry has a chance to be an impact player from the get-go in Foxboro. As an above-average route runner at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds, the Arizona State product could be a matchup nightmare for defensive backs. Harry can go up and get it, but he also has experience in the slot, so his versatility surely was appealing to Bill Belichick and Co.

That said, plenty of early-round selected receivers have flaked out in New England before. Harry has his work cut out for him in order to truly thrive in the Patriots’ system, but judging by his introductory conference call, he’s eager to dive into the playbook.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images