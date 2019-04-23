Why Skip Bayless Thinks Celtics Will Upset Bucks In NBA Playoff Series

The Milwaukee Bucks will enter their second-round NBA playoff series with the Boston Celtics as the favorites, but Skip Bayless believes Kyrie Irving and Co. will pull off the upset.

Bayless predicted Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the Celtics will defeat the Bucks, explaining he has “a feeling” Boston came together during its first-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers.

The Celtics had an up-and-down regular season en route to finishing as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they have valuable playoff experience, a legitimate closer in Irving and an excellent coach in Brad Stevens. Not to mention, the C’s eliminated the Bucks in seven games last season.

"I'm going to take Boston this series. … I just have a feeling like the Celtics just took off, and they're more like what we all thought they'd be in the beginning." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/pnMA9ALvf4 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 23, 2019

Bayless’ prediction goes against Shannon Sharpe and Chris Broussard, both of whom picked the Bucks to take care of business. It also would be relatively surprising despite Boston’s obvious talent, as Milwaukee won 60 games while finishing the regular season with the East’s No. 1 seed and looked as dangerous as ever in its first-round sweep of the Detroit Pistons.

It sure seems like something clicked for the Celtics late in the season and in their four straight victories over the Victor Oladipo-less Pacers. But the Bucks are a whole different beast, and picking Boston requires serious faith in the C’s to bring their game to another level.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images