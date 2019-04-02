Why Skip Bayless Believes Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Hold NBA ‘Hostage’

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, in essence, hold all the cards. How they elect to play them this offseason could shake the NBA to its core.

Irving and Durant both can become free agents this summer, creating uncertainty for the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, respectively. The NBA All-Stars are good friends, with a recent report suggesting their relationship is as strong as ever, and that has led to increased speculation they might join forces, perhaps with the New York Knicks.

Skip Bayless reacted to this possibility Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” and explained why he believes the tandem is holding the NBA “hostage” by leaving the door open for a star-studded union.

"The 2 best closers in basketball right now, KD and Kyrie, have joined forces and they're actually holding 2 good teams hostage, in a way. And in an effect, they're holding the whole NBA hostage. … On July 1st, some whim is going to change the NBA landscape." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/2KCvyqCaQ8 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 2, 2019

The Knicks have long been the butt of jokes, but landing both Irving and Durant would be a huge coup for the franchise. Then again, maybe the superstars will take their talents elsewhere — either together or separately — and leave the Big Apple scrambling to execute Plan B.

Whatever the case, all eyes will be fixated on Irving and Durant after this season wraps up. And their decisions will impact not just the Celtics and Warriors, respectively, but the entire NBA landscape.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports