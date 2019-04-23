Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Kyrie Irving Is Celtics’ Only Hope Vs. Bucks

The Celtics defeated the Bucks in the playoffs last season without Kyrie Irving. The C’s also have played well at times this season when Irving has been sidelined.

But Stephen A. Smith believes the only way Boston can upset Milwaukee in the teams’ upcoming second-round NBA playoff series is if Irving takes over and performs like a superstar.

Smith shared this sentiment Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take” while debating whether Irving or Giannis Antetokounmpo is more important to his respective club ahead of the Celtics vs. Bucks series.

Antetokounmpo has been arguably the best player in basketball this season and boasts such a unique skill set, but Irving typically steps up when the lights shine brightest. And Smith has been on Boston’s bandwagon all season. It’s not surprise Smith is giving the Celtics a puncher’s chance, even though he’s well-aware the deck is stacked against Brad Stevens’ bunch.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images