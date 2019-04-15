Why Tedy Bruschi Compares Running Boston Marathon To Super Bowl Wins

Tedy Bruschi has that old winning feeling again.

The former New England Patriots linebacker and current ESPN NFL analyst described finishing the Boston Marathon on Monday as something akin to winning the Super Bowl. Bruschi made the bold declaration to WBZ’s Steve Burton at the Boston Marathon finish line after he completed the historic race for the third time in his, um, distance-running career.

Tedy Bruschi Puts His Three Boston Marathons Up There With His Three Super Bowl Victories:

https://t.co/ihokS3m3Ry pic.twitter.com/e8muU2iHmp — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) April 15, 2019

“This (medal) is a Super Bowl Ring right here,” Bruschi said. I put it right up there with them because of everything that has to go into this. My team, Teddy’s Team, they inspired me to run again.

“This is my third … three rings, three medals and I’m out.”

Bruschi, 45, played key roles on Patriots Super Bowl-winning teams at the end of the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons. He retired from the NFL after the 2008 season.

Bruschi ran the Boston Marathon for the first time in 2012 and did so again in 2014. His charity, “Teddy’s Team” has raised more than $5 million for stroke and heart-disease research, according to Boston.com’s Nicole Yang.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images