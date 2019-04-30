Why Todd McShay Doesn’t Believe Patriots Will Reach Super Bowl In 2019 Season

The New England Patriots have represented the AFC in the Super Bowl the past three seasons and four of the last five.

But while Todd McShay believes the Patriots will continue their division dominance in the upcoming NFL season, he doesn’t like their chances of reaching Super Sunday yet again.

The veteran draft guru joined ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday to discuss a number of intriguing post-draft storylines, including the Patriots. McShay thinks New England will be “vulnerable” in the 2019 campaign, as the ESPN analyst believes Tom Brady’s game finally has started to decline.

Brady didn’t stuff the stat sheet week in and week out last season, but that might have been due to the fact that the Patriots uncharacteristically went with a more well-balanced attack. With a loaded backfield headlined by James White and Sony Michel, New England often turned to the running game and was heavy on screen passes. This was especially the case in the Patriots’ playoff run, as running backs accounted for nine (!) touchdowns through three postseason games.

Brady still can make the big throws when he needs to, as evidenced by his late-game performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in January’s AFC Championship Game. And while his arsenal of weapons leaves a bit to be desired at the moment, he tends to always make the most of what he has.

The Patriots are far from a lock to reach Super Bowl LIV, but counting them out in April seems foolish.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images