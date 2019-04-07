With Playoffs Near, Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Finally Feels ‘Explosive’

Gordon Hayward is playing the best basketball of his Boston Celtics career, and he couldn’t have chosen a better time.

From the start of the season, Hayward has been hampered by the lingering effects of the devastating leg injury he suffered in 2017. Nowhere has the star forward been more glaringly limited than with his drives to the basket, many of which have ended either in turnovers, passes to the perimeter or feeble attempts at finishing at the rim. From first step to last, Hayward has looked awkward and nothing like the guy who played at an All-Star level for the Utah Jazz.

(Seriously, look at Hayward’s Jazz highlights — you wont’ recognize him.)

But with just two games left in the regular season and the postseason just a week away, Hayward appears to have turned a corner.

The 29-year-old is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 27.5 minutes per game in his last five games. Hayward is shooting 64.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range over that span. The hot stretch — which can be traced back nearly a month, really — has pushed Hayward’s season line up to 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game — far cries from the numbers he put up in his final three seasons in Utah, but still much better than they were a couple months ago.

Most importantly, Hayward looks like a different player than he has for much of the season. Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden, Hayward talked about his late-season surge.

Here’s what he had to say, via CLNS Media’s Jared Weiss:

Gordon Hayward on being in attack mode: "I think my ankle is a little bit better, just more explosive. Also just getting used to the NBA and the contact that you get and some of the things that happen when you go to the trim. I think it’s a combination of both those things." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 7, 2019

“Explosive” certainly isn’t an adjective we expected to see attached to Hayward this season, either by himself or those watching him. And while that particular word might be a tad strong, there’s no denying Hayward is attacking the rim with more authority and shooting with more confidence.

If those two trends continue, Hayward might be a legitimate weapon for the Celtics in the playoffs.

Get in the game and look for the best NBA lines at Skybook.ag, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images