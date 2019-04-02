Would Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant On Knicks Be ‘Dream Scenario’ For NBA?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver must be licking his chops, for this summer could be action-packed with several superstars shifting around in free agency. A lengthy buildup means plenty of rumors, plenty of media attention and plenty of drama even after this season’s NBA Finals wrap up in June.

But what is the best-case scenario for the league?

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are among those who can become free agents this offseason, and the championship-winning All-Stars’ relationship — which reportedly is as strong as ever — has led some to believe they’ll leave the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, respectively, and join forces.

The New York Knicks have been frequently mentioned as a potential landing spot for Irving and/or Durant, and Doug Gottlieb explained Tuesday on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” why he believes them teaming up in the Big Apple would be a “dream scenario” for the NBA.

"It's a dream scenario for the league. If you're Adam Silver, this is what you want."@GottliebShow on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving possibly joining the Knicks pic.twitter.com/CGcffBCOJ9 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 2, 2019

It’s hard to argue with Gottlieb here. The Knicks have long been chastised for their questionable decision-making and frequent futility, but their return to relevance would be good for business, even if that sounds like nails on chalkboard for fans of the Celtics, Warriors and every other NBA franchise hoping to woo Irving and/or Durant in free agency.

Of course, the Knicks will have competition, even if Irving and Durant ultimately decide to sign with the same team. The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been floated as potential players in this offseason’s free agency madness, and the NBA has taught us recently that we should expect the unexpected when it comes to wheeling and dealing across The Association.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports