Wrestling Legend Goldberg, 52, Lifts Chase Elliott At NASCAR Bristol Race

Chase Elliott might not have finished atop the leaderboard at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, but he did spend some time atop a wrestling legend — for whatever that’s worth.

Prior to Sunday’s Food City 500, Elliott found himself on the shoulders of retired pro wrestler Bill Goldberg, who also is a huge NASCAR fan. The cool moment between the 52-year-old Goldberg and 23-year-old Elliott made for a pretty sweet photo.

Take a look:

Elliott started from the pole in Sunday’s race and went on to lead 38 laps. He ultimately finished in 11th, though, as Elliott and the rest of the field watched Kyle Busch win his third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of the season.

Drivers will reconvene next Sunday at Richmond Raceway for the Toyota Owners 400.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images