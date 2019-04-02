Xander Bogaerts Called This Red Sox Teammate Upon Signing Extension

The left side of the Boston Red Sox’s infield now is set for years to come.

With Rafael Devers under team control through the 2023 Major League Baseball season, the Red Sox took further steps to strengthen their future core by signing Xander Bogaerts to a six-year extension Monday.

The Red Sox haven’t had a ton of infield stability in recent years with one exception: Dustin Pedroia. Save for an injury-plagued 2018 campaign, Pedroia has been a pillar in Boston’s lineup since 2007 and has helped groomed homegrown players such as Bogaerts. As such, the young shortstop made a point to reach out to Pedroia upon signing his new deal.

Xander told me the first person he called- Dustin Pedroia. He said that Dustin taught him a lot and he wanted him to be one of the first to know. “He was excited.” #RedSox — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) April 1, 2019

Bogaerts and Pedroia have won two World Series championships together, and there could be more in store for the duo. Pedroia is under contract through the 2021 season, and if he can return to full health, he’ll provide a boost to a Boston club that’s poised for sustained success.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images