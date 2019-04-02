Xander Bogaerts Explains Decision To Forego Free Agency, Sign Extension

The Boston Red Sox now have one less free agent to worry about after the 2019 Major League Baseball season.

Not long after the Red Sox signed Chris Sale to a new deal, the franchise followed suit Monday with Xander Bogaerts, who inked a six-year extension to stay in Boston for the long haul. The news came as a bit of a surprise, as the young shortstop was poised to command big dollars on the open market next winter.

During a one-on-one interview Monday with NESN’s Tom Caron, Bogaerts explained his decision to pass on free agency (for the time being). While the 26-year-old admitted he did harvest some interest to see what was out there, it evidently wasn’t enough to leave the only big league club he’s ever known.

“Maybe a little bit, but in the end you obviously know what’s the best decision for you to make — for you and your family, in general,” Bogaerts said. “I think being here, growing up in the minor leagues, I think that made it a lot more easier for me.”

It’s also worth noting Bogaerts is represented by Scott Boras, whose clients almost always make it to the open market in hopes of maximizing their value. Although that day still likely will come for Bogaerts, his decision to put free agency on pause manifests his love for the franchise and desire to win.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images