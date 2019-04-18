Yankees Turn Clubhouse Into Full-Blown Nightclub After Sweeping Red Sox

If you’re looking for a fun night out in the Big Apple, you apparently should head to the city’s newest hot spot: the New York Yankees’ clubhouse.

The Yankees overcame their slew of injuries during a two-game set against the Boston Red Sox to the tune of a series sweep. After overpowering their longtime rival Tuesday, the Bronx Bombers took home a win in dramatic fashion Wednesday, highlighted by Brett Gardner’s go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning.

And to say the Yankees celebrated the big victory would be an understatement.

YANKEES clubhouse literally a club postgame. Music, strobe lights, fog machine. Not the first time they’ve done this… however it was the first time there was still fog in the room when media was let in #yankees #clubyankee — Meredith Marakovits (@M_Marakovits) April 18, 2019

This isn’t the first time the Yankees have turned their clubhouse into a nightclub, but Wednesday’s postgame festivities were taken to unseen heights.

“I haven’t seen it that much,” Clint Frazier said, per the North Jersey Record’s Pete Caldera. “Maybe it’s because we’re playing the Red Sox we let it go a little bit longer.”

While some might view New York’s celebrations as excessive, don’t expect the club to apologize for it.

“It was good. We deserved the fog,” Frazier said. “That was a good game, everybody played a part in some way. It’s huge to beat the Red Sox right now.”

Boston desperately could use something to celebrate, as the Sox currently sit at 6-13 on the season heading into this weekend’s series against the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images