Yasiel Puig Jacks Home Run In First At-Bat In Dodger Stadium Return

Yasiel Puig certainly added a chapter to his Hollywood story on Monday night.

Baseball cannot be scripted, but sometimes, it seems as though the stars align at the perfect time to give us moments that seem almost too good to be true.

Who could have guessed that Puig, who was traded from the Dodgers to the Cincinnati Reds in the offseason, would homer in his first at-bat back at Dodger Stadium? If you were one of those people … well, kudos.

Puig took former teammate Clayton Kershaw deep in the first inning Monday night, reacquainting himself with Dodgers fans in a different fashion.

Puig no longer your friend. pic.twitter.com/GjbM7gAYaW — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2019

Puig also skipped out on the Dodgers’ pre-game ceremony that awarded members of last year’s team with NLCS championship rings.

It hasn’t been the best of starts for Puig in Cincinnati, where he’s batting .163 in 45 plate appearances heading into Monday night, but when revenge is on the line, all bets are off.

