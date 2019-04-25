Zdeno Chara Campaigns For Tom Brady To Attend Bruins Playoff Game

The New England Patriots were well-represented in the Boston Bruins’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Rob Gronkowski served as the Bruins banner caption for Game 2 at TD Garden, and Julian Edelman did the honors for Game 7. Both players brought the energy to the arena, and Zdeno Chara hopes Tom Brady will do the same as Boston’s postseason run rolls on.

Chara took to Instagram on Thursday to get B’s fans excited for the club’s second-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Brady co-signed the captain’s message, and Chara responded with a plea to the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady seemed to inspire Chara’s latest caption, as the Patriots quarterback reminded the veteran blueliner that he and the Bruins were #madeforthis ahead of Game 7 against the Leafs. TB12 was pretty active on social media during the series finale, which included the 41-year-old wondering if Chara could hang as an NFL tight end.

So while it remains to be seen if Brady actually will make his way to TD Garden this spring/summer, it’s safe to say he’ll be rooting on the Black and Gold throughout their playoff run.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images