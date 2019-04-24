Zdeno Chara Receives Compelling Offer From Tom Brady During Game 7

BOSTON — Oftentimes, Tom Brady is the one getting all the attention in Boston for his high level of play at an advanced age.

But don’t sleep on Zdeno Chara.

The Boston Bruins defenseman actually is a few months older than Brady. Chara turned 42-years-old back in March, while the New England Patriots quarterback won’t hit 42 until this August.

Brady on Twitter offered some thoughts on the Bruins’ 5-1 Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series-clinching win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, and one particular tweet was about Chara.

I think Zdeno could play a little tight end… — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 24, 2019

Well, there is a need at the position after all.

Brady had a pair of other tweets during the game.

Let’s Goooo B’s! Pour it on now! — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2019

Even though Brady couldn’t attend in person, Julian Edelman represented the Patriots well. Currently no word on if Chara will consider Brady’s offer.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images