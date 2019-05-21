Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 ACC Baseball Tournament has arrived, and Boston College will be right in the thick of a busy week at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.

The 12th-seeded Eagles will kick off Pool A play when they face eight-seeded Clemson on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET. Boston College then will play top-seeded Louisville at the same time Wednesday morning.

The tournament’s pool-play format leads into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the two winners scheduled to face off Sunday at noon in the ACC Baseball Championship.

Fans can tune into NESNplus from Tuesday through Saturday to view pool-play and semifinal action.

Here’s how the four pools break down:

Pool A: No. 1 Louisville (43-13, 21-9 ACC), No. 8 Clemson (33-23, 15-15), No. 12 Boston College (29-26, 12-18).

Pool B: No. 2 Georgia Tech (38-16, 19-11), No. 7 Duke (30-24, 15-15), No. 11 Notre Dame (24-28, 13-17).

Pool C: No. 3 NC State (41-15, 18-12), No. 6 Florida State (35-20, 17-13), 10 Wake Forest (30-25, 14-16).

Pool D: No. 4 Miami (38-17, 18-12), No. 5 North Carolina (38-17, 17-13), No. 9 Virginia (32-22, 14-16).

Check out the full schedule for ACC Baseball Tournament games on NESN networks below, and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Tuesday, May 21

11 a.m. ET — Boston College vs. Clemson (NESNplus)

3 p.m. — Wake Forest vs. Florida State (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — Notre Dame vs. Duke (NESNplus)

Wednesday, May 22

11 a.m. ET — Louisville vs. Boston College (NESNplus)

3 p.m. — Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — Virginia vs. North Carolina (NESNplus)

Thursday, May 23

11 a.m. ET — Clemson vs. Louisville (NESNplus)

3 p.m. — Miami vs. Virginia (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — NC State vs. Wake Forest (NESNplus)

Friday, May 24

11 a.m. ET — Duke vs. Georgia Tech (NESNplus)

3 p.m. — North Carolina vs. Miami (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — Florida State vs. NC State (NESNplus)

Saturday, May 25

1 p.m. — 2019 ACC Baseball Tournament Semifinal No. 1: Teams TBD (NESNplus)

5 p.m. — 2019 ACC Baseball Tournament Semifinal No. 2: Teams TBD (NESNplus)

Thumbnail photo via NESN