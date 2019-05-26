Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing has arrived.

The Verizon IndyCar Series’ finest are at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500. The race, the second leg of “The Greatest Day in Motorsports,” will begin around 12:45 p.m. ET, nearly two hours after Lewis Hamilton prevailed at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix.

Who will drink the milk at The Brickyard? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 Indy 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 26 at 12:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

