The 2019 Indianapolis 500 weekend, culminating with the 103rd Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, will kick off on Friday with the Miller Lite Carb Day.

Cars will hit the track starting at 11 a.m. for the final practice before raceday in a day full of activities around the track.

Simon Pagenaud will be on pole for Sunday’s race after an impressive run in qualifying in his Penske Chevrolet, but the field behind is ever competitive.

Here’s how to catch all the action from Friday’s practice.

When: Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images