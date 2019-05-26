Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The “Greatest Day in Motorsports” will wrap up with one of the premier events on the NASCAR calendar.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race will put a cap on a day that began with the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, which was followed by NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500.

William Byron will start from the pole at Charlotte alongside Aric Almirola. Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 Coca-Cola 600 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 26 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images