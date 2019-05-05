2019 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Dover Cup Series Race Online, On TV

Are you ready for some short-track racing, NASCAR fans?

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway. Chase Elliott will start on the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, while Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Alex Bowman will round out the top five.

Will Elliott make it two wins in a row following last week’s triumph at Talladega Superspeedway? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Gander RV 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images