The 2019 NBA Draft Lottery is set for Tuesday night in Chicago, and three teams have the highest chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick.

The New York Knicks (17-65), Cleveland Cavaliers (19-63) and Phoenix Suns (19-63) all have a 14 percent chance at getting that coveted first pick.

There also is a chance the Boston Celtics could finish with four first-round picks in this year’s draft. (You can read about all of Boston’s possible scenarios here.)

Here’s how to watch this season’s draft lottery online:

When: Tuesday, May 14, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images