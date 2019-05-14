The 2019 NBA Draft Lottery is set for Tuesday night in Chicago, and three teams have the highest chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick.
The New York Knicks (17-65), Cleveland Cavaliers (19-63) and Phoenix Suns (19-63) all have a 14 percent chance at getting that coveted first pick.
There also is a chance the Boston Celtics could finish with four first-round picks in this year’s draft. (You can read about all of Boston’s possible scenarios here.)
Here’s how to watch this season’s draft lottery online:
When: Tuesday, May 14, at 8:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: ESPN+
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images