Aaron Rodgers Roasts Paul Pierce Over Hasty Celtics Vs. Bucks Prediction

Paul Pierce has brought this on himself.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers trolled the Boston Celtics legend and ESPN NBA analyst Monday night, following the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the C’s in Game 4 of their second-round NBA playoff series. Pierce (in)famously declared the series “over” April 28 after the Celtics won Game 1, but the Bucks won the next three games to push Boston to the brink of elimination.

The Celtics’ ominous deficit in the series prompted Rodgers to target Pierce via Twitter and hit him between the numbers.

Maybe Paul Pierce was right @bucks #3-1 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) May 7, 2019

NBA playoff history suggests the Celtics are all but done for.

What's at stake? 11 teams have come from down 3-1 to win an NBA Playoff series. But only three… 1968 Celtics (At Philadelphia)

1995 Rockets (At Phoenix)

2016 Cavs (At Golden State)… have ever done it winning twice, including Game 7, on the road. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) May 7, 2019

Nevertheless, Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving remains confident of his team’s chances of overcoming the Bucks.

Pierce hasn’t commented on the series since he comically cringed after the Celtics dropped Game 3. Perhaps his silence amid Rodgers’ ribbing speaks loudest.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images