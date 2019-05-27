Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After an incredible 13-year career, two-time Olympic gold medalist Abby Wambach is on her way to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The 38-year-old put together one heck of a career including six U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year awards, the 2011 Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year award and the 2012 FIFA World Player of the Year award among numerous other accolades. Wambach played in 255 international games throughout her career, winning one of the four World Cup games she competed in along the way.

She’s also the all-time leading scorer in women’s international soccer with 184 goals, topping Mia Hamm’s original record of 158.

Wambach learned of her induction into the hall through Hall-of-Famer Julie Foudy on Saturday, and it was a truly special moment.

.@JulieFoudy surprising @AbbyWambach with the news that she'll be inducted to the National Soccer Hall of Fame gives us all the feels 😭 (via @soccerhof)pic.twitter.com/NwhPaGBNr9 — espnW (@espnW) May 25, 2019

Wambach will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on September 21.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images